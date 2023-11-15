Adam Johnson death: Suspect released on bail in England

The suspect arrested in connection to hockey player Adam Johnson's death has been released on bail, English authorities said on Wednesday.

Johnson, 29, who is from Hibbing, Minnesota, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28, when he was struck in the neck by an opponent's skate blade. He died at a local hospital.

In an update on Nov. 15, South Yorkshire Police said the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Johnson's death had been released on police bail. The department added, "Our investigation continues and we will provide further updates as and when we can."

The man, who wasn't named, was arrested on Tuesday. When announcing the arrest, South Yorkshire Police said:

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

Before playing hockey in England, Johnson, played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and played 13 games over parts of the 2018-19 and 2019–20 seasons playing for the Penguins. He had a goal, against the Minnesota Wild and three assists in his NHL career.