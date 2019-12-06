Lynx sign head coach, GM Cheryl Reeve to multi-year contract extension

article

Head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Minnesota Lynx, the team announced Friday.

The team has not released the terms of the deal.

Reeve finished her 10th season with the Lynx in 2019. Under Reeve, the Lynx have racked up 231 wins in 10 seasons—the most prolific decade run in WNBA history—and won four WNBA championships.

Reeve earned WNBA Coach of the Year accolades in 2011 and 2016. Most recently, she earned the WNBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year following the 2019 season after leading Minnesota to its ninth consecutive playoff berth. She is the first female to receive the award.

“Cheryl’s leadership both on and off the court is unmatched and was evident by this year’s team success that featured three All-Stars, a Rookie of the Year and a player on the All-WNBA team,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “We look forward to the rest of the offseason as we build towards the 2020 season and a run at a fifth championship.”