Lynx on Game 3 of WNBA Finals against Liberty: ‘Make sure we hit first’

The message was very clear as the Minnesota Lynx practiced at Target Center on Tuesday ahead of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals Wednesday night at Target Center: They need to start faster.

The Lynx fell behind the New York Liberty in the first quarter of Games 1 and 2. They made the largest comeback in WNBA history in Game 1, rallying from down 15 points to force overtime and steal a 95-93 win. They didn’t have the same fortune in Game 2, falling behind 31-21 and losing 80-66. The next two games of the best-of-five series are at Target Center, and the team says the first five minute of Game 3 could very well dictate the series. Wednesday night’s winner can clinch the WNBA title Friday night.

"They understand it’s two games at home. But I think it’s getting ahead of yourself, we really are locked in on the first five minutes of Game 3," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "The message is it’s a best of 3 now, you want game one of a best of three, but how we go about our business in the first five minutes of the first quarter and the first half is going to dictate everything."

Why it matters

The Lynx are in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017, which was also when they won their fourth championship. This is the furthest the franchise has gone without the likes of Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson on the roster.

The Lynx, led by Napheesa Collier, finished the regular season 30-10, the best mark in franchise history.

What the players are saying

Reeve’s message on the first five minutes was received loud and clear by the players. They’ve got to deliver the first punch after the Liberty did that in the first two games.

"The mindset is don’t go back to New York. As long as everybody keeps that mind frame, hopefully we ain’t going back. Just coming out that first five minutes and making sure that we hit first and we’re not getting hit," guard Courtney Williams said.

It won’t be easy, having to contain stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. But full house at Target Center will be ready Wednesday night.

"Huge. I mean it’s going to be a battle and we’re so ready. Just disappointed in the way we came out the first two games, and playing in front of our home crowd on our home floor, we’re ready," Collier said.