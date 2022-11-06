Longtime Minnesota baseball umpire Larry Gallagher dies at age 82

article

Minnesota baseball lost a legend this weekend as longtime high school, college, and Town Ball umpire Larry Gallagher has passed away at the age of 82.

Gallagher was remembered Sunday by the Minnesota Baseball Association and the Minnesota State High School League.

"Minnesota amateur baseball mourns the loss of Larry Gallagher. Larry was a husband, father, friend, mentor, & sports official. There will never be another Larry. Larry, you gave far more than you received. You are a legend. Rest easy," the tweet from the Minnesota Baseball Association reads.

FOX 9 profiled Gallagher's incredible run in 2018 when the then-78-year-old ump was marking his 63rd year as an umpire since he started calling games at the age of 15.

Throughout his career, Gallagher was a familiar sight on the field for high school, college, Town Ball, and even American Legion baseball games.

"I think there's a masochistic personality in all umpires they don't care what other people think, we know we did a good job," Gallagher told FOX 9. "I think any official is the keeper of the game and they make sure it's fair for everyone and that the behaviors do justice to the game."

Along with working locally, Gallagher also was called up to the major leagues in 1979 to call games during a brief umpire strike.

Gallagher suffered a heart attack in September and was later diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. In a GoFundMe created to help pay for treatment, the organizer writes: "Larry was more to us as a father, husband, teacher, mentor, official, coach, and friend than we can put into words. We're all better people for knowing him."