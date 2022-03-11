Lindsay Whalen receives contract extension with Gophers into 2025 season

article

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday approved a contract extension for women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen that will keep her under contract into the 2025 season.

Whalen is 59-55 in four seasons with the Gophers, despite a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended with a 14-17 record, including a 7-11 mark in Big Ten play. Whalen signed the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history for the 2022-23 season, ranked No. 10-nationally, highlighted by Wayzata’s Mara Braun, Chaska’s Mallory Heyer, Amaya Battle of Hopkins and Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie.

In her playing days, Whalen led the Gophers to their only NCAA Women’s Final Four appearance in the history of the program in 2004. She was also a three-time All-American.

Whalen, whose No. 13 jersey now hangs in the rafters at Williams Arena, is also a first ballot finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.