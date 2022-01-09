Lindsay Whalen not coaching for Gophers Sunday against Maryland

article

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is hosting No. 10-ranked Maryland Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena, but for the second straight game, Lindsay Whalen will not be on the Gophers’ bench.

Team officials say Whalen is still recovering from having emergency appendectomy surgery on Tuesday. The surgery was a success. Whalen missed Minnesota’s Thursday game at Rutgers, a 62-49 win for the Gophers, as she did not travel with the team.

Carly Thibault-DuDonis will serve as acting head coach for Sunday’s game, as she did at Rutgers. Team officials say Whalen plans to return to the team on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Gophers travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday.