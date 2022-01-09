Expand / Collapse search

Lindsay Whalen not coaching for Gophers Sunday against Maryland

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Lindsay Whalen signed the highest ranked recruiting class ever at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday. Four local players, all in the top-100 nationally, signed to make the 2022 class top-10 in the country at No. 7.

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is hosting No. 10-ranked Maryland Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena, but for the second straight game, Lindsay Whalen will not be on the Gophers’ bench.

Team officials say Whalen is still recovering from having emergency appendectomy surgery on Tuesday. The surgery was a success. Whalen missed Minnesota’s Thursday game at Rutgers, a 62-49 win for the Gophers, as she did not travel with the team.

Carly Thibault-DuDonis will serve as acting head coach for Sunday’s game, as she did at Rutgers. Team officials say Whalen plans to return to the team on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Gophers travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday.