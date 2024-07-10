Le Sueur vs. Gaylord: Stream the Town Ball Tour game
LE SUEUR, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is headed to Le Sueur for this week's Town Ball Tour.
The Le Sueur Braves take on the Gaylord Islanders at 7:30 p.m. at Bruce Frank Field. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from Bruce Frank Field at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.
FOX 9's Town Ball Tour schedule
- June 5: New Prague
- June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.
- June 19: Pierz
- June 26: Gibbon
- July 3: Elko
- July 10: Le Sueur
- July 17: Springfield - the game is not being held in Springfield due to a flooded field. FOX 9's plans are TBD.
- June 24: Eden Valley
