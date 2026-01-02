Koi Perich intends to enter NCAA transfer portal after 2 seasons with Gophers

The Brief According to multiple reports, Koi Perich intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Gophers. The Minnesota native was a First-Team All Big Ten pick in 2024 after getting five interceptions. Perich has not ruled out a return to the Gophers, but is likely looking to sign with a team that can contend for the College Football Playoff.



As the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round unfolded Thursday night, P.J. Fleck and the University of Minnesota program was dealt a significant blow.

Koi Perich intends to enter transfer portal

What they're saying:

It appears that Koi Perich’s time with the Gophers is over after two seasons. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Perich intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Esko native and consensus four-star recruit out of high school stayed home despite a late push from Ohio State and Ryan Day.

Perich is leaving the possibility open of returning to the Gophers for the 2026 season, but plans to explore his options. At the top of his check list is likely being in a program that has a chance to compete for a national championship, and getting more money via NIL and revenue sharing.

The transfer portal opened on Friday, and the window for players to switch schools is two weeks. Players can currently transfer year-to-year, without penalty.

Perich’s time with Gophers

Why you should care:

Perich made an immediate impact with the Gophers on the defensive side at safety. He was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick as a freshman and a Second Team All-American. He had five interceptions, 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and had three pass break-ups. Perich was also the primary kick and punt retuner.

He played in all 13 games, started three and even saw plays on offense before the end of the season.

As a sophomore, he returned an interception for a touchdown against Purdue and had 82 tackles on the season. He also had his struggles in the secondary, and muffed a punt at California in a non-conference loss. He got more involved on offense at wide receiver, making seven catches for 89 yards this season.

Perich was a captain, one of the public faces of the team, was a regular with the media and even represented the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days. His potential loss is significant to Fleck and Minnesota.

Where could Perich go?

Dig deeper:

If Perich does officially leave, the two most likely destinations are Ohio State, or Miami (Fla.). Perich already has a relationship with Day going back to high school recruiting, and the Buckeyes have an opening at safety with Caleb Downs likely headed to the NFL Draft.

The Hurricanes are in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Their defensive coordinator is Corey Hetherman, who had signed an extension to stay with Fleck at Minnesota before leaving for the same post at Miami.

Who is returning to Gophers?

Local perspective:

The news comes about a week after the Gophers beat New Mexico in the Rate Bowl in overtime. After the game, star Anthony Smith announced he was returning for 2026. He joins a group that includes Drake Lindsey, Jalen Smith, Kerry Brown, Karter Menz and Maverick Baranowski, among others.

Minnesota is still waiting on a decision from standout running back Darius Taylor, who told FOX 9 at Rate Bowl Media Day the transfer portal was "not an option" for him.