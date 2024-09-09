KOC: Vikings got sideline warning on Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick-6

The Brief The Vikings are 1-0 after a 28-6 win at the New York Giants Andrew Van Ginkel got a pick-6, and the sideline got warned for celebrating Sam Darnold passed for 208 yards and 2 TDs in his Vikings debut



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after a 28-6 win at the New York Giants Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell can shake his head and laugh after an interaction with a referee.

Andrew Van Ginkel picked off Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter, and 1.16 seconds later, had it in the end zone for his fourth career defensive touchdown. The entire Vikings’ defense ran to the end zone for a celebration, which is now tradition for any takeaway, let alone one that results in a score.

They weren’t alone. Brian Flores was fired up, and most of the defensive staff celebrated with players as well. One of the officials ran over to O’Connell and gave him a warning.

"I actually got warned by the official after Gink’s touchdown. He came running over and I didn’t know what he was going to tell me. He said, ‘Hey just a heads up, most of your defensive staff was just in the end zone.’ So I got on the headset and said I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed," O’Connell said. "I told them file it under the category of ignore what I’m going to say because I was right alongside with them."

Defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. said it was either celebrate, or risk getting fined within the team.

"When someone makes a play, the whole team gotta go celebrate. You have to, if not you’re going to get fined," Murphy said. I don’t care if you’re across the field, you’ve got to go celebrate with your guys."

It was just one part of a dominant defensive effort. The Vikings sacked Jones five times, forced two turnovers and limited the Giants to 240 total yards.

Jordan Addison has ‘pretty significant soreness’

O’Connell said Monday wide receiver Jordan Addison has "pretty significant soreness" after having his right ankle rolled up in Sunday’s win.

Addison had three catches for 35 yards before having to leave the game. After a brief stint in the medical tent, he went to the locker room and was quickly ruled out. The team will see how he responds to treatment this week before they determine his status for Sunday against the 49ers.

It’s the right ankle, after he injured his left ankle in joint practices at Cleveland.

"He’s responded in the past pretty quickly with a similar injury. Still hopeful that Jordan will have a chance this week, but we’ll be smart with him knowing it’s a long season and how important he is to our offense," O’Connell said.