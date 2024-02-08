Kirk Cousins wants to be ready for OTAs and minicamp, but where?

article

The Super Bowl is just three days away, and NFL players not competing for a championship on Sunday are descending on Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave a non-update on his contract situation with Adam Schein of SiriusXM Radio. Thursday, it was Kirk Cousins’ turn.

Cousins made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, even displaying the scar after having surgery to repair a torn right Achilles suffered Week 8 at Green Bay. Cousins is about a month from possibly entering free agency, but says his rehab is ahead of schedule. That led to an exchange with McAfee.

"When I hurt it, I knew 2023 was over but I also knew timing-wise, I had plenty of time to be ready for 2024. My hope is to get back fast enough where I can be a part of OTAs, be a part of minicamp," Cousins said.

"Yeah, but where?" McAfee asked.

"Good question, we’re probably a month away," Cousins said.

If he’s going to stay in Minnesota, the Vikings probably want a new contract done by or before March 13 when the league year opens. Cousins’ 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns led the NFL when he went down with the Achilles’ injury. He’s spent six seasons with the Vikings, but has just one playoff win.

Cousins has had talks with his agent, Mike McCartney, and said they’ll know more about his future in a few weeks.

"I’ve always kind of viewed that my job is September-January to do all I can, and then when you get to late February and March, I’m kind of more passive. Now Mike McCartney and the teams have to do their job. My job ended a little earlier than I expected when I was on that cart. My part of the deal is over now and I just wait until March to see what happens," Cousins said. "We’re still a month away, and in a few weeks that’s when I would think we start to know more."

After seeing what the Vikings had in Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs after Cousins went down, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah likely wants to keep him in Minnesota. But it’s a contract that will have to work for both sides.