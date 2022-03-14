Karl-Anthony Towns scores franchise record 60 points, Wolves beat Spurs 149-139

article

Back from Miami after a comeback win against the Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 149-139 on a night that saw two franchise records broken.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves in scoring by a large margin, setting a new franchise record with 60 points scored in a game (to go with 17 rebounds). In 2018, Towns last scored a franchise record 56 points against the Atlanta Hawks. Towns scored 32 of his 60 points in the third quarter. He's the first center in the NBA to have a 60-point game since Shaquille O'Neil did it on March 6, 2000.

D’Angelo Russell finished with 19 points and Pat Beverley scored 20 as the team set a new franchise record for points scored in a game. Fittingly, it was Towns that hit the three-pointer to give the team the new record.

The Timberwolves started the game scoring fluidly with Russell shooting six-for-six in the first quarter as the offense was flowing, but the Spurs wouldn’t be far behind as Minnesota went into the half holding only a 75-73 lead. The game would change at that point and it would be all about All-Star Towns, as the Timberwolves continued to find their rhythm and exploded offensively to run away with the win.

The regular season is now winding down, with only 12 games remaining before the playoffs. Currently in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference, every game will count from here on out for Minnesota if they want to secure a spot in the playoffs, or even the play-in competition.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be the Timberwolves next opponent on Wednesday at Target Center. In the No. 9 spot in the West, the Lakers are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time in years.