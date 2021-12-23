Karl-Anthony Towns placed in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Wolves game

Karl-Anthony Towns was added to the list of Minnesota Timberwolves players in the league's COVID-19 protocol ahead of Thursday's game in Utah.

Towns joins six other Wolves players in the health and safety protocol, including three other starters: Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Reserve players Taurean Prince, Josh Okogie, McKinley Wright IV.

The Wolves have signed forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker to fill out the roster.