Justin Jefferson on Jaire Alexander: 'I'm going to Griddy in his end zone'

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, which means a match-up of one the best receivers in the NFL against a top corner.

Justin Jefferson and Jaire Alexander will go toe-to-toe for the first time since the 2022 season on Sunday. In Week 1, Jefferson had nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander called it a "fluke." In Week 16, Jefferson had one catch for 15 yards, and Alexander mocked him with a Griddy after a pass break-up.

Jefferson missed the first game last year with a hamstring injury. Alexander was suspended for the other game last year.

"I didn’t really care if he played or not last year. I was just more focused on during that time, we were fighting to get back into the playoffs. I really don’t care about the matchup honestly, I feel he cares more than I do,’ Jefferson said Thursday. "No nick knack at Jaire, it doesn’t matter if I’m going up against Jaire or the worst corner in the league, it doesn’t matter. We have a game plan to go out there and execute no matter who is guarding us."

Jefferson knows Alexander will trash talk him and try to get into his head. He won’t let it affect his game, but he does remember the Griddy.

"He likes to do that stuff to get inside someone’s head. I’m not really tripping on that, I’m just going to get back my Griddy in his end zone," Jefferson said.

Chasing history

Jefferson and Jalen Nailor can potentially make history on Sunday. They can become the first wide receiver duo to each catch a touchdown pass in the first four games of a season. Jefferson has touchdowns in each of the first three games, highlighted by a 97-yard score against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nailor has stepped up in Jordan Addison’s absence, and after winning a wide receiver job in training camp, has seven catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

"That’s fire. I feel more proud for Jalen than for me. From his journey getting to this point, to get a touchdown in these first three games, big for him. Especially for his career and where he wants to go in his career," Jefferson said.

Injury updates

Christian Darrisaw did not practice Thursday due to illness. Ivan Pace Jr. missed his second straight day due to an ankle injury. Jonathan Bullard did not practice due to knee injury.

Addison, Garrett Bradbury, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Josh Oliver were all limited. Dallas Turner and Sam Darnold were full participants.

The Vikings are seeking their first 4-0 start since the 2016 season.