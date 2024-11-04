Jordan Addison’s dad calls out Vikings QB Sam Darnold on interception

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-2 after a 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, but Jordan Addison’s dad was not happy with at least one of Sam Darnold’s throws.

Addison had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, but could’ve been a target on one of Darnold’s three turnovers. Early in the fourth quarter, Darnold tried to force a throw to Justin Jefferson into double coverage. It was picked off by Nick Cross.

Addison appeared to break open across the middle of the field for what could've been an explosive play, but Darnold went to Jefferson. Addison’s dad noticed.

"Even Stevie Wonder could see Jordan Addison is open on Sam Darnold’s interception!!! Rolando Addison Sr. posted to Twitter.

Why it matters

Stevie Wonder is blind. Was Darnold’s throw ill-advised? Probably. Should Addison’s dad be questioning Darnold’s decision-making publicly? Probably not.

Addison’s one-handed touchdown catch on the Vikings’ opening drive of the third quarter not only got them on the scoreboard, it was one of the more impressive plays of the season.

"Jordan Addison’s catch was one of the better catches in a pretty critical moment coming out of the half wanting to get seven," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

KOC will stay aggressive with Darnold

O’Connell won’t let Sunday night’s turnovers change his confidence in his quarterback, nor will Addison’s dad’s opinion. Darnold finished 28-of-34 for 290 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

But when O’Connell needed Darnold most, he made plays.

"My trust in Sam is something that I think is going to be a winning edge for our football team," O’Connell said. "I’m going to stay aggressive with him."