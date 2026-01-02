J.J. McCarthy will start for Vikings vs. Packers Sunday

The Brief J.J. McCarthy will start for the Vikings on Sunday against the Packers. McCarthy has suffered several injuries this season, missing seven games after being out all last year due to a torn meniscus. Kickoff for Sunday's game is at noon.



J.J. McCarthy will start for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy, who missed last week's game with a fracture in his throwing hand, will look to show coaches, the franchise and fans more of what they have heading into the offseason.

McCarthy will start at QB

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday that McCarthy will start for the Vikings at quarterback on Sunday.

McCarthy returned to practice this week, and O'Connell said he was encouraged by his work.

It’s been a trying first season as a full-time starter, not playing up to his standard and missing seven games between an ankle injury, a concussion and suffering a hairline fracture in his throwing hand.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts as he walks off the field in the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ((Photo by Elsa/Getty Images))

What's next:

The Vikings host the Packers at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It's a rivalry game, but it’s the first time in recent memory that the game carries no meaning for either team. The Packers already have the No. 7 seed, and will rest several starters.

The Vikings are already eliminated from the NFC Playoffs, but can finish the season 9-8 and on a five-game win streak.