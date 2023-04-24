How to watch Minnesota Vikings draft preview shows on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL draft is this week in Missouri, and FOX 9 will get you prepared with two draft specials on Tuesday and Thursday this week.
Ahead of the draft, FOX 9 will air a Vikings Live: Draft Preview at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to discuss the Vikings offseason moves, the players to watch on draft night and what the Vikings should do on draft night.
Then, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, FOX 9 will air a Vikings Live: Draft Night show from U.S. Bank Stadium.
You can watch the shows on FOX 9 and streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com and on the FOX 9 app.
The Minnesota Vikings have the following picks:
- First Round, 23rd overall selection
- Third Round, 87th overall selection
- Fourth Round, 119th overall selection
- Fifth Round, 158th overall selection
- Sixth Round, 211th overall selection (compensatory)
The Vikings don't have a pick in every round because the team executed multiple trades, leading to reduced picks for the 2023 draft.