How to watch Minnesota Vikings draft preview shows on FOX 9

The NFL draft is this week in Missouri, and FOX 9 will get you prepared with two draft specials on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Ahead of the draft, FOX 9 will air a Vikings Live: Draft Preview at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to discuss the Vikings offseason moves, the players to watch on draft night and what the Vikings should do on draft night.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, FOX 9 will air a Vikings Live: Draft Night show from U.S. Bank Stadium.

You can watch the shows on FOX 9 and streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com and on the FOX 9 app.

The Minnesota Vikings have the following picks:

First Round, 23rd overall selection

Third Round, 87th overall selection

Fourth Round, 119th overall selection

Fifth Round, 158th overall selection

Sixth Round, 211th overall selection (compensatory)

The Vikings don't have a pick in every round because the team executed multiple trades, leading to reduced picks for the 2023 draft.