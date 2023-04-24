Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

How to watch Minnesota Vikings draft preview shows on FOX 9

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL draft is this week in Missouri, and FOX 9 will get you prepared with two draft specials on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Ahead of the draft, FOX 9 will air a Vikings Live: Draft Preview at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to discuss the Vikings offseason moves, the players to watch on draft night and what the Vikings should do on draft night. 

Then, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, FOX 9 will air a Vikings Live: Draft Night show from U.S. Bank Stadium.

You can watch the shows on FOX 9 and streaming live in the player above, on FOX9.com and on the FOX 9 app

The Minnesota Vikings have the following picks: 

  • First Round, 23rd overall selection
  • Third Round, 87th overall selection
  • Fourth Round, 119th overall selection
  • Fifth Round, 158th overall selection
  • Sixth Round, 211th overall selection (compensatory)

The Vikings don't have a pick in every round because the team executed multiple trades, leading to reduced picks for the 2023 draft.