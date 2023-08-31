How to watch the Minnesota Gophers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers on Aug. 31

The Minnesota Gophers football team will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their first game of the 2023 season on Thursday in what's a sold-out gold-out game that you can watch on FOX 9.

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Gophers' first game from the tailgate to postgame coverage. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on FOX 9.

Before the game, tune into the Gophers Tailgate streaming show from 4-5 p.m. on FOX9.com, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on your FOX 9 app and in the player above. Then, FOX 9 has you covered with a pregame show on FOX 9 and streaming from 5-6:30 p.m.

After the game, keep it on FOX 9 for post-game coverage, as well as your latest news headlines.