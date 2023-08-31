Expand / Collapse search

How to watch the Minnesota Gophers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers on Aug. 31

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Gophers football team will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their first game of the 2023 season on Thursday in what's a sold-out gold-out game that you can watch on FOX 9. 

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Gophers' first game from the tailgate to postgame coverage. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on FOX 9. 

Before the game, tune into the Gophers Tailgate streaming show from 4-5 p.m. on FOX9.com, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on your FOX 9 app and in the player above. Then, FOX 9 has you covered with a pregame show on FOX 9 and streaming from 5-6:30 p.m.

After the game, keep it on FOX 9 for post-game coverage, as well as your latest news headlines. 

Gophers' PJ Fleck talks 2023 home opener sold out

The Gophers host Nebraska to open the 2023 season Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, and the "Gold Out" is a sellout.