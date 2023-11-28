Holy Angels hockey player out of hospital after suffering traumatic brain injury

A Minnesota prep hockey player seriously hurt this month during a scrimmage is out of the hospital, family members write in a CaringBridge post.

Mason Garcia, the senior co-captain for the Academy of Holy Angels hockey team, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a hit into the glass. The incident happened earlier this month at the ice rink in Vadnais Heights.

Thankfully, days after the scary hit, Garcia was able to move his arm and legs some and his condition had been upgraded to fair.

In an update on Tuesday, Garcia's family wrote that he is progressing in his recovery but said: "Mason's recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint."

"We have no doubt in our minds that he will win this race," the post continued. "He is brilliant, smart, driven, and kind and regardless of whether he gets to play hockey again, he is going to do amazing things. We are so lucky to have a front-row seat for it all."

The family says Mason put in a lot of hard work so he could get out of the hospital as soon as possible and start his recovery.

"His medical team was very impressed with the progress he made in such a short period of time," his family added.

Since his injury, Garcia's family has seen an outpouring of support from teammates, friends, and the greater hockey community.