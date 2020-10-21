Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

article

Officials with the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North announced Wednesday that Hockey Minnesota in 2021, originally set to be hosted in Mankato, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mankato will host Hockey Day Minnesota in 2022, with the date to be determined.

“The Local Organizing Committee is grateful for the outpouring of support from the Greater Mankato Area and the overwhelming enthusiasm to continue driving forward as the host community for Hockey Day Minnesota in 2022,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 Event Co-Chair David Wittenberg in a statement. “We would also like to thank the Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports North for their support of our plans for Hockey Day Minnesota, and giving us the opportunity to fulfill this vision in the Greater Mankato Community in 2022.

Officials said Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021 will still happen, but details and a format on the event will be announced at a later date. The annual day-long celebration of hockey in Minnesota was entering its 15th year. The day included outdoor high school games, the University of Minnesota men’s and women’s hockey teams participating and typically capped with a Minnesota Wild game.

“While Hockey Day Minnesota may look a little different this year, we know it will still be a very special experience for those watching on television,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “It has become an annual tradition in the State of Hockey, and we look forward to hosting another great celebration of hockey this season and can’t wait for Hockey Day 2022 in Mankato.”

Advertisement

Blakeslee Stadium at Minnesota State University-Mankato will be the host site for Hockey Day Minnesota in 2022. The stadium is the site for MSU Mavericks football, and had been the home for Minnesota Vikings Training Camp from 1966-2017.