Her Next Play takes new step in empowering female athletes

A local nonprofit known for helping girls stay in sports and develop as leaders is taking the next step to empower women professionally.

Her Next Play has developed a program to help bridge a huge gap from college to career.

The mission is to develop the next generation of women leaders throughout sports, and they do so through events, learning labs and retreats. For college athletes who don't have the time to do internships or think about life after school, they've founded the Rookie Career Accelerator program.