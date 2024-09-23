Harrison Smith to Justin Jefferson on 3-0 start: ‘We got a little something here’

Harrison Smith went to the sideline during the Minnesota Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans, and had a conversation with Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings are 3-0, atop the NFC North Division and dominated a Texans squad picked by many to be the AFC team in the Super Bowl. The week before, the Vikings handled their business in a 23-17 win over the 49ers, a team picked by many to be the NFC team in the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

Smith and Jefferson were two of many players to admit after the game that this Vikings team feels different than most.

"I was talking to Jets on the sideline. It’s still early, but there’s teams that you’re on and you’re like we got a little something here," Smith said. "You just want him to be aware of that, I’m certainly aware of it. It’s still just Week 3, but we got some good things going."

Aaron Jones: ‘This is a special team’

Aaron Jones had his first 100-yard game with the Vikings Sunday, getting 19 carries for 102 yards. He just missed a long touchdown run, taking a 40-yard gain to the 1-yard line. He did score a receiving touchdown, but forgot to do his "Bank Vault."

After seven seasons with the Packers, Jones is loving being the featured back in Minnesota, and the chemistry in the locker room.

"Definitely is different from anything I’ve been a part of. I can’t put my finger on what it is that’s different, but this is a special team," Jones said.

Greenard gets 3 sacks against his former team

Jonathan Greenard would be lying if he said he wasn’t motivated to face the Texans. They let him walk in free agency after four seasons. He got three sacks Sunday. His first one came after obliterating a tight end trying to block him.

"I’m glad I’m here in Minnesota because obviously they respect me. Anybody else want to do that, they can try. It don’t matter who you line up in front me, but if you line up somebody like that, it’s gottta happen," Greenard said.

Garrett Bradubry: ‘We’ll ride with 14’

Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his career, and avoided a significant knee injury on Sunday. He threw for 181 yards and tied a career-high with four touchdowns, to four different receivers.

His eight touchdowns through three games leads the NFL, and he’s even getting very early chatter for MVP consideration. He’s come a long way from being the No. 3 overall pick who was once caught on the sideline saying, "I’m seeing ghosts" with the New York Jets.

"I can’t speak on whatever he’s had earlier in his career, but he’s balling back there. We’re loving playing with him, 3-0, can’t beat that. We’ll ride with 14," center Garrett Bradbury said.