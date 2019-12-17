Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter and Dalvin Cook earn Pro Bowl nods

article

Three Vikings are going to Disney World as 2020 Pro Bowl selections.

Safety Harrison Smith, Defensive End Danielle Hunter and Running Back Dalvin Cook have been selected to the game at Orlando's Wide World of Sports in January.

For Cook, it’s his first Pro Bowl selection as he led fan voting as the top non-quarterback among vote-getters. Through 14 games, Cook has logged 1,135 rushing yards and is just the fourth player in franchise history to score 13 or more rushing touchdowns in a season.

Cook called reaching the Pro Bowl a “big accomplishment,” and said he was honored to be thought of so highly by Pro Bowl voters.

Hunter, who is heading to his second Pro Bowl, is tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 13.5. He also ranks in the top five in the NFL in tackles.

“I was pretty excited,” said Hunter Tuesday. “It’s an honor to be able to be a part of the Pro Bowl again for the second time in a row.”

Smith will attend his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl Jan. 26 in Orlando. He ranks third among NFL safeties with 11 passes defensed. He has the third most tackles by a Vikings defensive back in team history after passing Antoine Winfield this year.

“It’s always great to be recognized by players, fans, coaches, and it’s really a tribute to the Vikings being such a great organization,” Smith said of his selection.