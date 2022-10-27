Gophers women's hockey vs. Ohio State: How to watch on Saturday on FOX 9+

The Minnesota Gophers women's hockey team will play Ohio State – the reigning national champion – on Saturday in a marquee matchup you can watch on FOX 9+.

The No. 2 Gophers are traveling to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend for a two-game series against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The first game is Friday at 5 p.m.

Puck drop for the second game is at 2 p.m. on Saturday – you can watch locally on FOX 9+ (channel 9.2).

Minnesota (6-0-0) is coming off its third-consecutive sweep of the season after two wins over St. Cloud State last weekend. No. 1-ranked Ohio State is also undefeated this season (8-0-0), coming off a pair of 3-2 victories over No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth last weekend. The Buckeyes have also beaten Minnesota State, St. Cloud State and Bemidji State this season.

The Gophers lead the all-time series against Ohio State, 79-23-5. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Minnesota has played Ohio State 14 times, with eight of those games decided by two goals or fewer. The Gophers snapped a six-game losing streak to their WCHA rivals on Jan. 29 with a 5-3 win, but in their most recent matchup, Ohio State beat the Gophers 3-2 in overtime in the WCHA Final Faceoff Championship last March.

WCHA games on FOX 9+

Saturday is one of 10 WCHA games that will be broadcast locally on FOX 9+ this season.

Here's the schedule: