Gophers RB Darius Taylor named to Maxwell Award Watch List

The University of Minnesota football season kicks off in a month, and on Monday Darius Taylor was named to the Maxwell Award Watch list.

The award goes annually to the outstanding college football player. Taylor is one of 80 players on the list, and one of only eight sophomores. He’s one of 12 Big Ten players, 28 running backs and five Big Ten running backs.

What we know

Taylor was one of three players to represent the Gophers last week at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Taylor won Big Ten Freshman of the Week three straight times last year and led the league in rushing before missing six straight games due to injury.

By the numbers

Despite playing only half the season, Taylor had 799 yards and averaged 133.2 yards per game to lead Minnesota. He also set a true freshman record with 208 yards against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl. Taylor led the Gophers with 891 all-purpose yards and had three games with 200-plus total yards.

What’s next

The Gophers start fall camp this week, and the 2024 season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium. That’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.