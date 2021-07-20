Gophers QB Tanner Morgan named to Davey O’Brien Watch List

article

It’s no secret that for the University of Minnesota football team to have a successful 2021 season, it’ll rely heavily on the shoulders, or rather the throwing arm of quarterback Tanner Morgan.

On Tuesday, Morgan was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List. The award goes annually to the top quarterback in college football. Morgan is one of three Big Ten quarterbacks and 30 across the nation to be put on the watch list.

Morgan was a semifinalist for the award in 2019, after setting several school records in passing and leading the Gophers to an 11-2 record, its best season in 115 years. Morgan, who is entering his third season as a starter, is 18-8 for Minnesota as a starting quarterback.

On Monday, Morgan and Mo Ibrahim were two of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. That award recognizes the outstanding player in college football.

Morgan is currently sixth in program history with 6,028 career passing yards, leads the program with a .620 completion percentage and is fourth with 46 career touchdown passes. He also set a school record, completing a touchdown pass in 18 straight games from Dec. 26, 2018 to Nov. 13, 2020.

Morgan was a Second Team All-Big Ten pick after the 2019 season, and earned Honorable Mention honors last season.

Advertisement

Minnesota opens the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 2, hosting Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium, and you can watch it on Fox 9.