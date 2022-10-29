Gophers QB Tanner Morgan making return from concussion protocol against Rutgers

article

The University of Minnesota football team looks to snap a three-game losing streak hosting Rutgers Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, and it appears they’ll have Tanner Morgan back on the field.

Morgan missed last Saturday’s 45-17 Gophers’ loss at Penn State due to being in the concussion protocol. He took a hit to the head in Minnesota’s loss at Illinois two weeks ago, leaving the game in the fourth quarter. In his absence, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis went 9-of-22 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown, and ran seven times for 45 yards.

Morgan took the field Saturday for early warm-ups and looked fine making throws to receivers. He came out later with the offense, fully-dressed and took snaps from starting center John Michael Schmitz.

Morgan had a streak of 45 straight starts come to an end, but the sixth-year senior will be back on the field Saturday against the Scarlet Knights. In six games, Morgan has thrown for 1,164 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rutgers, according to a USA Today report, will be without top running back Sam Brown. He suffered a lower body injury last week against Indiana, and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Saturday’s game features PJ Fleck against colleague and mentor Greg Schiano, the head coach for Rutgers. It’s also a meeting with former defensive coach Joe Harasymiak, now the defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Knights.