Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota vs. rival Wisconsin

Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming live in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The University of Minnesota football team concludes the 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at rival Wisconsin, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium on ESPN.

Before the game, tune into the FOX 9 Gophers Pregame Show with Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard. Watch live in the player above and streaming on YouTube here.

It’s the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and the Gophers are seeking their second straight win in the series, and third in the last five seasons. Last year, the Gophers beat the Badgers 23-13 at Huntington Bank Stadium, and fans trolled Wisconsin in celebration by dancing to "Jump Around" on the field after.

Minnesota is coming off a 13-10 loss to Iowa in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale, PJ Fleck’s sixth straight loss in the series. That’s despite Mo Ibrahim rushing 39 times for 263 yards and a touchdown, as the Gophers had two turnovers in the last five minutes to set up Iowa’s game-winning field goal.

Wisconsin scored 12 fourth-quarter points last week to rally for a 15-14 win over Nebraska.

The Badgers fired Paul Chryst earlier this season, and Jim Leonhard has taken over as interim head coach. All signs point to Leonhard taking over as permanent coach after the regular season.

The Gophers can end the season either 8-4 or 7-5, then await their bowl destination.