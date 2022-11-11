Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota hosts Northwestern

The University of Minnesota football team, fresh off a 20-13 comeback win at Nebraska, is back home on Saturday to host Northwestern, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Before the game, tune into FOX 9 for the Gophers Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. (watch live in the player above) with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard. The Gophers improved to 6-3 overall, and 3-3 in Big Ten play after coming back from down 10-0 at Nebraska to score 20 straight points in a win over the Cornhuskers. The Gophers earned bowl eligibility in the process.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

We wait to see who will play quarterback for Minnesota on Sunday. Tanner Morgan did not play in the second half last week due to an upper body injury. In his absence, Athan Kaliakmanis led four scoring drives for the Gophers. The expectation is that Kaliakmanis will get his second career start.

The Wildcats are just 1-8 on the season, and do not have a victory on American soil. They opened 2022 with a win over Nebraska in Ireland. They’re coming off a 21-7 loss to Ohio State, and are led by running back and Maple Grove native Evan Hull. He’s their leading rusher, and second-leading receiver.

PJ Fleck is 3-2 against the Wildcats, and looking for his third straight win.