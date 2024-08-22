Gophers, P.J. Fleck hit State Fair with season opener 1 week away

The University of Minnesota football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium.

With exactly a week until opening night. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers were onsite Thursday for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. Fleck is coming off a 6-7 season, and the landscape of college football has changed with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

Fleck is 50-34 in seven seasons at Minnesota. What will it take to make Year 8 a success?

"We’ve just got to get the most out of our football team. I say that every single year, if we can get the most out of our players academically, athletically, socially, spiritually, then it’s a success," Fleck said. "What they do on the field, it’s a culmination of a lot of things."

State Fair go-to’s

Fleck had a busy day at the State Fairgrounds, having his weekly KFAN Radio show during the season and his P.J. Fleck Show on FOX 9. He had a few other appearances, while his players made their way around the fairgrounds to eat.

What are Fleck’s go-to foods? Fried olives and Sweet Martha’s cookies. He says the team’s trip to the State Fair is one his favorite days of the year.

"This is awesome. This is one of their favorite days, one of my favorite days because you’re out with the fans, you’re out with the state of Minnesota. Not just the Twin City area, all of Minnesota," Fleck said. "When you get the whole state of Minnesota here, it kind of feels like game day. It’s fun for our players that are new that have never experienced a state fair of any kind."

New quarterback Max Brosmer experienced his first State Fair ever, and had to get some help from his Minnesota teammates on what foods to try.

"I’ve heard a lot things about a corn dog I’m supposed to try today. Bacon on a stick or something, and Martha’s cookies? I want to try some of those," Brosmer said. "I’m just a big sweets guy in general, I’m a big candy guy so I’ve got a big jar of gummy bears to end the day at home right."

He’ll be the starting quarterback next Thursday when the Gophers host the Tar Heels. He’ll get his first taste of Power 5 football after throwing for more than 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns at New Hampshire.

The challenge will be for those numbers to carry over to Big Ten level defenses.

"This is my first time playing in the Big Ten and I’m super excited to do it with this team. It’s the excitement of playing at a new level, a new challenge and I think we can do special things this year." Brosmer said.

Taylor, Jackson back at practice?

Fleck said star running back Darius Taylor and receiver Daniel Jackson have been at practice and participating. To what level, we don’t know. He’s hopeful the Gophers’ top two offensive players will be available for the season opener.

We won’t know more detail until the injury report comes out two hours before kickoff.

"I anticipate everybody to be ready for the opener," Fleck said.

You can watch the Gophers face the Tar Heels at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 on FOX 9.