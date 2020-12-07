Gophers on track to play at Nebraska Saturday after pause due to COVID-19

article

University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck said Monday the Gophers are on track to finish the regular season at Nebraska on Saturday.

Minnesota paused all football activities back on Nov. 24 after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team. The Gophers’ game at Wisconsin, and last week’s home game against Northwestern, were canceled as a result.

Team officials said 23 players and 26 staff who have tested positive since Nov. 19. But the good news? The Gophers have not had any positive tests since last Thursday, and just two in the last seven days. They practiced for the first time as a team on Sunday after starting a ramp-up with outdoor conditioning and small-group workouts.

Minnesota last played on Nov. 20, a 34-31 win over Purdue at TCF Bank Stadium. At least 22 players were out for that game between COVID-19 issues and injuries. Fleck said after that game about half of that number was due to COVID-19.

Fleck said Monday more than 20 players will not be available Saturday at Nebraska due to COVID-19 issues. The program’s minimal amount of cases in the last seven days allows them to play a game this week, if they can field enough players and if they continue to test negative.

“We’re planning on playing against Nebraska on Saturday and we’ve prepared accordingly,” Fleck said.