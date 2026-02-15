Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards wins NBA All-Star Game MVP

article

The Brief Anthony Edwards was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP Sunday night after leading Team Stars to the title. Edwards had 32 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are 34-22 with 26 regular season games left before the playoffs. They're currently in the No. 6 spot in the West.



Anthony Edwards put on a show Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game, and he’s coming home with some hardware.

Anthony Edwards wins MVP

What we know:

Edwards led the USA Team Stars to a 37-35 win over World, and a 47-21 win over Team Stripes to take home the title at the multi-team All-Star Game.

After, he was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP, the first of his career. Edwards came into the game just missing out on a starting spot for the Western Conference.

He played a total of 24 minutes and scored 32 points, adding nine rebounds, three assists and made six 3-pointers. Edwards got 10 of the 14 MVP votes, while Kawhi Leonard got the other four.

Timberwolves have No. 6 spot in West

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves are 34-22, good for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference, with 26 regular season games to play. They return to action with a two-game home stand, starting Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Timberwolves are 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 spot in the West, but only have a 1-5 game cushion on the Phoenix Suns for the No. 7 spot. Teams 7-10 in the West at the end of the regular season have to go through play-in games to determine the final two teams in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are 19-10 at Target Center this season, and have 12 regular season home games left.