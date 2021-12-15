Gophers men's hockey to face St. Thomas Jan. 2 at Doug Woog Arena

article

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team will open the 2022 portion of its schedule against St. Thomas on Sunday, Jan. 2, at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul.

It will be the Gophers’ first game back from nearly a month off for the holidays, and final exams. The Tommies have started their first season playing Division I hockey, and the game will serve as an exhibition for the two teams. St. Thomas will also be returning from nearly a month off, after losing to Michigan Tech 4-3 on Dec. 11.

The game will be played at 2 p.m., and tickets for the exhibition will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through the City of South St. Paul. They can be purchased on the Gopher sports and Tommie sports web sites. All tickets are general admission, and will be sold in advance. There will no on-site sales, which includes on game day.

The Gophers are 10-8 on the season, including 6-4 in Big Ten play and split at Michigan to open December. The Tommies are 1-19 in their inaugural season competing in Division I.

Woog, a hockey standout at South St. Paul, played for the Gophers from 1966-69 and was the head coach at Minnesota from 1985-1999. He died in December of 2019 at 75 years old.

Doug Woog Arena does not have any mask requirements, though face coverings are recommended regardless of vaccination status due to the COVID-19 pandemic.