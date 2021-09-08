Gophers' men's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team released its schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday.

Ben Johnson will make his head coaching debut on Nov. 9 as the Gophers host Kansas City at Williams Arena. The Gophers will have 17 total home games, including hosting Michigan State for their Big Ten opener on Dec. 8.

Minnesota’s non-conference home schedule also includes games against Fort Wayne, Jacksonville, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, UW-Green Bay and Alcorn State, and the Gophers travel to Pittsburgh as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Gophers’ Big Ten schedule includes playing seven teams twice: Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State.

Minnesota’s other Big Ten home opponents are Illinois, Purdue and Rutgers. The Gophers’ road-only opponents are Nebraska, Michigan and Maryland.

The Gophers have three straight Big Ten home games against Northwestern, Wisconsin and Indiana before finishing the regular season at Maryland and at Northwestern. Minnesota faces Michigan State in two of its first five Big Ten games.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Gophers have virtually an entirely new roster after finishing 14-15 last year, and Johnson replacing Richard Pitino as head coach. Only Isaiah Ihnen and Eric Curry are returners from last season, and Ihnen is out for the season with a knee injury.