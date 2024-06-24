‘Am I dreaming?’ Minnetonka’s Matt Wilkinson qualifies for Olympics in steeplechase

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
21
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:34 AM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

‘Am I dreaming?’ Minnetonka’s Matt Wilkinson qualifies for Olympics in steeplechase

By
Published  June 24, 2024 11:00am CDT
Minnesota Gophers Sports
FOX 9
article

Matthew Wilkinson wins the first heat of the men’s 3,000 meter steeplechase during day one of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (Ben Lonergan/USA Today)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Matt Wilkinson was having an out-of-body experience as he crossed the finish line in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Wilkins, a Minnesota native and former Carleton College standout before winning two Big Ten titles with the Gophers, finished second in the event and is likely headed to is first Olympic Games in Paris in July. Just after crossing the line, Wilkinson couldn’t believe what he had just accomplished.

"Am I dreaming," Wilkinson told NBC after the race. "Someone come and wake me up, because I can't believe it. It's unreal. This whole season has been unreal, making it with these wonderful gentlemen. Absolutely unreal."

Wilkinson has not yet officially qualified for Team USA as his time of 8:16.59 is just short of the Olympic qualifying standard of 8:15.00. He could still make it if he’s high enough in the world rankings. The U.S. track and field delegation will be set July 7.

A total of 36 athletes will qualify, and Wilkinson’s ranking is No. 36 as of June 18.

Wilkinson won the 3,000-metere steeplechase and the 5,000-meter for the Gophers at the Big Ten Championships. He finished fifth at the NCAA Championships.