Gophers host Michigan for Little Brown Jug at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24

The University of Minnesota football team announced Monday morning they’ll get a primetime spot on national television for the Oct. 24 season-opener against Michigan at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Gophers and Wolverines will battle for the Little Brown Jug at 6:30 p.m. Both teams are ranked in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll. Minnesota is ranked No. 24, while Michigan is ranked No. 19.

The Gophers also announced that three of their first five games will be held on Friday nights. Minnesota face Maryland for the Terrapins’ home opener on Friday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The Gophers host Iowa at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, and they’ll host Purdue for a night game on Nov. 20. That time has not yet been announced.

It means the Gophers will have at least four night games in their eight-game regular season schedule. They’ll have a ninth game against the Big Ten East opponent that finishes in the same spot they do in the West. If the Gophers win the West Division, they will play for the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 19.

Minnesota is coming off an 11-2 season, its best in 115 years as the program enters its fourth season under coach P.J. Fleck. The Gophers are 8-3 in night games under Fleck, and have won six straight night games.