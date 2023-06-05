Gophers hockey student tickets sell out in hours after run to NCAA title game

article

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is coming off a run to the NCAA title game, and fans are taking notice.

Student tickets for the 2023-24 season at 3M Arena at Mariucci sold out within a few hours Monday, meaning the Gophers’ home arena should be packed for most home games next season. The Gophers finished the 2022-23 season 29-10-1, won the Big Ten regular season title for the second straight year and got to the NCAA title game after beating Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four.

The season ended in a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac in overtime. After the season, Matthew Knies, Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe departed to start their NHL careers. But the Gophers will return several players from this season, led by Logan Cooley, Bryce Brodzinski, Justen Close, Jaxon Nelson and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Cooley and Snuggerud joined Knies as one of the best lines in all of college hockey this past season. Cooley and Snuggerud combined to be the highest-scoring freshmen teammates in Gophers’ history, with 110 points.

In five seasons with the Gophers, Bob Motzko has a 113-60-12 mark and has led Minnesota to three Big Ten titles.