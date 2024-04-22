Gophers guard Elijah Hawkins enters NCAA transfer portal

article

Just 10 days ago, Elijah Hawkins tweeted a photo wearing a Dinkytown Athletes baseball hat asking for fans to show support for Minnesota’s NIL collective as he prepares for next season.

On Monday, Hawkins entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hawkins was third in the nation with 7.5 assists per game last season and also averaged 9.5 points. He was a veteran presence in the backcourt, coming to the Gophers after leading Howard to the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

Now, Ben Johnson and the Gophers will be looking for a new point guard next season. Minnesota went 19-15 this past season in Johnson’s third year, and 9-11 in Big Ten play. The Gophers were on the verge of having four of their top six players back, with Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox and Mike Mitchell Jr. all announcing their returns. Cam Christie is entering the NBA Draft process, but maintaining his college eligibility with the likelihood of returning to Minnesota.

Braeden Carrington, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne all left the program. Ola-Joseph committed to California last week. Payne is still taking visits to other schools.