Gophers get commitment from New Hampshire grad transfer QB Max Brosmer

The University of Minnesota football team is starting preparations for the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, but the Gophers might have already found their quarterback for the 2024 season.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers got a verbal commitment Sunday night from Max Brosmer, a graduate transfer out of New Hampshire. He announced last week he was entering the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility left. The Gophers immediately made contact with Brosmer, who was reportedly on campus for an official visit this past weekend.

Brosmer announced his commitment to Minnesota Sunday night. It comes after Athan Kaliakmanis, who just finished his first season as the full-time starter, announced last week he was entering the transfer portal. Brosmer is a big pick-up for the Gophers as one of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market. Last season at New Hampshire, Brosmer led all of FCS with 3,449 passing yards and was second with 29 touchdown passes. He completed 64 percent of his passes and threw just five interceptions.

In 31 career games at New Hampshire, Brosmer threw for 8,000 yards, 69 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Considered a four-star prospect, Brosmer also had interest from Wake Forest and Western Michigan.

Senior Cole Kramer is Minnesota’s likely starter for the Quick Lane Bowl, and walk-on Max Shikenjanski is likely the back-up. Next year, Brosmer will have the team’s top two offensive weapons back as top rusher Darius Taylor and top receiver Daniel Jackson both announced last week they’re returning next season.

The Gophers might not be done adding quarterbacks, either. They could likely seek one more younger passer out of the portal to succeed Brosmer after next season. Minnesota’s other quarterback will be incoming freshman Drake Lindsey, who just won a state championship in Arkansas.