Gophers football sets start times for first 3 home games in 2021

article

The University of Minnesota football team announced on Thursday the start times for its first three home games of 2021, and two road contests.

The Gophers face a huge test, opening the 2021 season against Ohio State at TCF Bank Stadium. The Buckeyes finished 2020 with a 7-1 record, falling to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game. The Gophers will host Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in what they hope is a capacity crowd at TCF Bank Stadium.

If you can’t get to the game, you can watch it on Fox 9!

The Gophers host Miami (Ohio) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, which will be televised on ESPNU. Minnesota will also host Bowling Green at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25, a game that will be televised on an ESPN network.

Minnesota’s Sept. 18 non-conference game at Colorado is set for a noon kickoff on Pac-12 Network. The Gophers head to Purdue on Oct. 2, which will be an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Advertisement

The Gophers went 3-4 in 2020 after dealing with injuries and COVID-19 issues much of the season. Minnesota returns all but two starters from last season. P.J. Fleck is 23-15 through four seasons at Minnesota, including 15-19 in Big Ten play.