Gophers football receives 31 votes in AP Preseason poll

The University of Minnesota football season is a little more than two weeks away, and the Gophers have a little work to do to be ranked among college football’s top 25.

The Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday, and the Gophers were in the "others receiving votes" category. Minnesota received 31 votes, the equivalent of being ranked No. 32 in the nation. The Gophers are third among Big Ten West teams, with Wisconsin entering the poll at No. 18, and Iowa four spots in front of Minnesota, receiving 163 votes.

Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the preseason poll, at No. 2. Michigan is No. 8, and the Gophers face No. 15-ranked Michigan State in East Lansing Week 4 to open the Big Ten season.

PJ Fleck is entering his sixth season with the Gophers, and coming off a 9-4 season in 2021 that ended with wins over rival Wisconsin and West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Fleck is 35-23 in five seasons at Minnesota, including 21-22 in Big Ten play and 3-0 in bowl games.

The Gophers have their final practice of fall camp open to the public and media on Monday. Last Thursday, they opened practice to fans and media under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Minnesota opens the 2022 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Jerry Kill and New Mexico State.