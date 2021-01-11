Gophers football lands Clemson grad transfer, DT Nyles Pinckney

article

The University of Minnesota football team added talent to its defensive line on Monday with a commitment from former Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney.

Pinckney is a 6-1, 300-pound defensive tackle and is a graduate transfer who will be immediately eligible for the 2021 season. Pinckney was selected third team All-ACC in 2019, and played in 55 career games over four years at Clemson. He played more than 1,110 snaps.

Pinckney played in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State, a 49-28 loss for the Tigers, and made three tackles in the game. He finished the 2020 season with 22 tackles, 12 solo tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. He had 23 tackles and a forced fumble in the 2018 season.

The Gophers are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season Sept. 2 against Ohio State. Minnesota finished the 2020 season 3-4 and was one of several schools to opt out of bowl games due to COVID-19.