Fleck, Gophers run over Jerry Kill, New Mexico State 38-0 to open 2022 season

The University of Minnesota football season started Thursday night with a friendly pregame handshake between PJ Fleck and Jerry Kill on the field at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fleck and the Gophers then pounded New Mexico State 38-0 for their first win of the 2022 season. Minnesota entered the game as 36.5-point favorites, and got one of their few comfortable non-conference wins under Fleck as he starts his sixth season. Last year, Minnesota was 31-point favorites to Bowling Green, but ended up losing 14-10. That wasn’t happening Thursday night.

Thursday night's win marked Minnesota's first shutout to open a regular season since 2006.

The Gophers ran for 297 of their 485 total yards, had five rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry on the night. Minnesota's five scores were all in short yardage situations, and came on plays that combined for eight yards.

In his first game back from an Achilles injury, Mo Ibrahim had 21 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns. That marks 10 straight 100-yard rushing games for Ibrahim, which dates back to the 2019 season. Trey Potts, also back from an undisclosed injury last season that put him in the hospital for nearly a week, had 17 carries for 89 yards and a third quarter touchdown.

Tanner Morgan was 13-of-19 passing for 174 yards, and had five rushes for 22 yards and a short touchdown. The Gophers led 24-0 at the half and out-gained the Aggies 274-49 in the first half.

The Gophers’ defense, top-10 in the country last year, allowed six first downs, less than 50 total yards and got sacks from Thomas Rush and Danny Striggow before reserves started entering in the fourth quarter. They allowed 91 total yards, just 2.8 yards per play and Terell Smith got the only turnover of the night with a fourth quarter interception. New Mexico State came to Minneapolis just four days after losing its opener to Nevada last Saturday night.

The comfortable lead allowed several reserves to play in the second half, including back-up quarterbacks Cole Kramer and Athan Kaliakmanis in the fourth quarter.

It was Kill’s first game back in Minnesota after having to step down as Gophers’ coach seven games into the 2015 season due to health concerns with epilepsy. Tracy Claeys took over, and was fired after the 2016 season to Kill’s displeasure. Fleck replaced him, and Kill hasn’t been shy since about both Claeys’ dismissal and his distaste for Fleck.

The Gophers got the dominating win they were looking for, and are 1-0 as they host FCS foe Western Illinois next Saturday.