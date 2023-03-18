Gophers: Dawn Plitzuweit named new head coach of women’s basketball

article

The University of Minnesota announced Dawn Plitzuweit as the new head coach of women’s basketball on Saturday.

Plitzuweit is replacing former coach Lindsay Whalen who stepped down earlier in the month. Plitzuweit will be the 13th head coach for the program and agreed to a six-year term, pending approval from the Board of Regents.

"I am extremely excited. It is a tremendous honor to be named head coach at Minnesota," said Plitzuweit in a statement. "This is a homecoming of sorts, and Minnesota is a program that I am very familiar with from my previous time in the surrounding area and in the Big Ten. I am looking forward to getting back to the area and to meet the team, alumni and fans. I am also looking forward to reconnecting with local high school and club coaches. I can't wait to get to work."

Plitzuweit has 28 years of coaching experience including being the head coach of winning teams at West Virginia, South Dakota, Northern Kentucky and Grand Valley State.