Gophers' Daniel Jackson, Darnell Jefferies named to preseason watch lists

Darius Taylor, Aireontae Ersery and Dragan Kesich have already been named to preseason watch lists as the Gophers’ football team opens its season in three weeks.

We can now add Daniel Jackson and Darnell Jefferies to that group. On Wednesday, Jackson was named to the Biletnikoff watch list. The honor goes annually to the top receiver in college football.

Why it matters

Jackson led the Gophers with 59 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns last season on the way to being named Second Team All-Big Ten. If the Gophers are going to have an explosive passing game this season, it’ll be because of Jackson’s chemistry with Max Brosmer.

Jackson has 133 catches for 1,822 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 career games with the Gophers. He also has five career 100-yard games. Jackson is looking to join Eric Decker and Tyler Johnson as Minnesota receivers to get 200 career catches, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Jefferies named to Comeback Player of the Year watch list

Jefferies, a defensive lineman, was named to the Comeback Player of the Year watch list after he missed the entire 2023 season with an injury suffered in fall camp. Jefferies is in his seventh season of college football after transferring to Minnesota from Clemson in 2022.

Jefferies played in all 13 games in 2022, and made six tackles.

What’s next

The Gophers are in the middle of fall camp and open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against North Carolina. That’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.