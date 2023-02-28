Gophers Coaches Show: Playoff hockey talk with Bob Motzko, Brad Frost

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 and as we wrap up February, that means it’s playoff time for winter sports.

For the second time this season, we move from the basketball court to the hockey rink as the University of Minnesota men’s and women’s hockey teams try to chase championships. This week, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich hits 3M Arena at Mariucci and talk with Bob Motzko and Brad Frost.

The Gophers’ men’s hockey team, coming off winning its second straight Big Ten regular season title, ended the regular season with a home sweep of Ohio State. They have the No. 1 seed and a first round bye for the Big Ten Tournament, and are No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings. They’re 25-8-1 on the season, 19-4-1 in league play and have won four straight. They seem destined for another Frozen Four.

Brock Faber also joins the show to talk about the team and the season so far.

The Gophers’ women’s hockey team is 27-5-3 on the season, and went 22-3-3-3 in league play. They’ll host Wisconsin on Friday in the WCHA Final Faceoff, in a game you can watch on Fox 9 Plus!

Watch the video for this week’ full episode of the Fox 9 Gophers Coaches Show with Jim Rich, Bob Motzko and Brad Frost!