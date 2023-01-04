Gophers Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen, Mara Braun talk women's basketball

The Gophers Coaches Show is back on Fox 9 for 2023 and with the football season in the books, we shift gears to the University of Minnesota men’s and women’s basketball programs.

This week, Gophers’ women’s coach Lindsay Whalen and freshman guard Mara Braun join Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard to talk about the season so far. The Gophers are 8-6 overall, and 1-2 in Big Ten play after falling to Maryland 107-85 last week.

The Gophers have already had thrilling games, beating Lehigh 101-99 on a Braun buzzer-beating 3-pointer at Williams Arena. Minnesota also needed double overtime to get past Penn State 98-96.

Watch the video for the full show with Lindsay Whalen and Mara Braun!