Gophers Coaches Show: Ben Johnson, Dawson Garcia talk men's basketball

The Gophers Coaches Show continues on Fox 9 as we transition away from football season and this week, we focus on the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.

The Gophers are 6-8 on the season and 0-4 to start Big Ten play after a 4-1 start. Minnesota opened Big Ten play with losses at Purdue and against Michigan, then got a break for the holidays. The Gophers battled to the end at Wisconsin in a 63-60 loss at the Kohl Center, then went to overtime last Saturday in an 81-79 loss to Nebraska at Williams Arena.

In this week’s show, Ben Johnson joins Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard to talk about the season so far and what it will take to turn things around in the Big Ten season. Prior Lake native and forward Dawson Garcia also joins the show to talk about returning home to play for the Gophers after one season at Marquette and North Carolina.

The Gophers are at Ohio State Thursday night before hosting Illinois next Monday. Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9!