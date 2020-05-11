Gophers' Bob Motzko named Big Ten Coach of the Year

article

In just his second season with the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team, Bob Motzko was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year on Monday.

Motzko is also a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, which goes every year to the national coach of the year. Motzko led the Gophers to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, and Minnesota was preparing to play at Penn State without fans in attendance when the game and all remaining winter sports were canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Motzko led the Gophers to a second place tie in the Big Ten regular season. He’s 310-222-60 in his college coaching career and is 34-30-11 in two seasons with the Gophers.

It’s his first Big Ten coaching award, and it’s the fifth coach of the year honor in his career. He became the third Minnesota coach earlier this season to earn his 300th career win, joining Doug Wood and Don Lucia.

In addition to Motzko’s award, several Gophers players earned Big Ten accolades on Monday. Ben Meyers, Jackson LaCombe and Jared Moe were named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Sammy Walker and Brannon McManus were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, and Tyler Nanne was the team’s recipient for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.