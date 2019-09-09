Gophers' Antoine Winfield Jr. named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for game-winning interception

article

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday after his interception in double overtime sealed the Gophers' 38-35 win over Fresno State Saturday night.

This is the third time Windfield has been honored by the Big Ten. He was named Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week last season.

This is the second straight year a Winfield interception lifted the Gophers to a non-conference win over Fresno State. Last year, Winfield made an fourth-quarter interception in the end zone with one foot down to seal a 21-14 victory.

The 2-0 Gophers host Georgia Southern next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium before starting Big Ten play.