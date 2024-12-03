Gophers’ Aireontae Ersery named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

article

The University of Minnesota football team is waiting for its bowl destination after a 7-5 regular season, including a 5-4 mark in Big Ten play.

Tuesday, the Gophers received honors from the Big Ten Conference. Aireontae Ersery was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year and a First-Team All-Big Ten pick. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg and safety Koi Perich also earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Why it matters

Ersery is the first Gopher to win the offensive lineman award since Greg Eslinger in 2005. Ersery has made 39 straight starts and has one year of eligibility left, but is likely headed to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lindenberg led the Gophers with 94 tackles in 12 starts. He had five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception along with three quarterback hits and six pass break-ups. Perich had a standout freshman season, finishing with 42 tackles and a team-high five interceptions. He also had 173 yards in punt returns, and 298 yards in kick returns. He's the first true freshman to earn such an honor since Darrell Thompson in 1986.

Justin Walley earns Second Team honors

Defensive back Justin Walley earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions. He started 10 games, missing two with a knee injury.

Daniel Jackson, Darius Taylor snubbed?

Gophers running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson were two of 13 players to earn All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

Taylor did not make any of the top-three teams despite finishing seventh in the Big Ten in rushing with 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 50 catches for 33 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Jackson was sixth in the Big Ten in receiving with 75 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns.

The other players to earn honorable mention status were Tyler Cooper, Quinn Carroll, Alan Soukup, Dragan Kesich, Mark Crawford, Anthony Smith, Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner, Jalen Logan-Redding, Maverick Baranowski and Ethan Robinson.

What’s next

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers will announce their 2025 class on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day. Minnesota will find out its bowl destination Sunday night.